Gas leak forces stadium garage to close until further notice

An alert was sent to students Monday morning at 8:56 a.m. warning of a gas leak near the TDECU Stadium parking garage.

The “natural gas leak” has caused Coleman St. between Scott and Cullen to be blocked off, according to Parking and Transportation Services

The University said all entrances and exits are closed to the stadium garage and Lot 15 C, meanwhile students can used Zone E and Zone F. UH is asking students and faculty to avoid this area.

The stadium garage is closed until further notice.

