Houston wins nine events at Robert Platt Invitational

The Houston Track and field squad captured wins in nine events during the two days at home during the Robert Platt Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Senior hurdler De’vion Wilson secured the top spot in the Men’s 60-meter hurdles with an impressive time of 7.71 seconds. Another standout Cougar, freshman Jairius Burton, ran a commendable 8.03-second time in the event, placing him in the top seven.

On the women’s side, freshman Michaela Mouton dominated the Women’s 400m, clinching first place with a time of 53.21 seconds.

In the highly competitive women’s 800 meters, all three Cougars — graduates Kelly-Ann Beckford (first place) Sydni Townsend (third place), and Mikenna Robinson (fifth place) — ran well. Notably, Beckford set a new record for the fastest 800-meter run with an outstanding time of 2:04.59. In the intense 60-meter sprint, junior Miracle Thompson, sophomore Ali Mack and freshman Tairah Johnson finished among the top seven.

On the men’s side, senior Davonte Burnett finished fourth in the 60-meter run semifinals and junior Trey East III won the 200-meter race with a time of 21.28 seconds.

On the field, freshman Cordeli Nwokeji claimed the top spot in the shot put with an impressive throw of 17.60 meters. Graduate Grant Levesque claimed victory in the men’s heptathlon 60-meter hurdles and sprint as well as pole vault, while graduate Christyan Sampy won the individual pole vault.

Looking ahead, the Cougars will compete at the Charlie Thomas Invitational in College Station on Friday, Feb. 2.

