UH tennis takes down Louisiana in spring season opener

The UH tennis team kicked off its spring schedule with a 4-3 win over Louisiana on Sunday.

A Houston duo composed of sophomores Sophie Schouten and Sonya Kovalenko took the first match by a score of 7-5.

Senior Blanca Cortijo Parreno and sophomore Gabriela Cortes recorded a 6-4 win that gave Houston its first point on the season as Houston took doubles by a 2-1 margin.

UH split singles with Louisiana, while all three Cougars clinched wins after just two sets.

Senior Laura Slisane took her first match of the afternoon, winning both sets in a dominant fashion by a score of 6-1.

Sophomore Sophie Schouten won her first set 7-6 following a tiebreaker. Schouten won her second by a 6-2 margin.

Houston’s final singles win of the afternoon came from senior Blanca Cortijo Parreno in her 6-2, 6-1 win.

The Cougars will continue their spring season when they compete against North Texas on Sunday in Denton, Texas.

