Rodeo Houston 2024: Events, lineup

The lineup for Houston Rodeo has been officially released and tickets just went on sale.

The much-awaited annual event will run from Feb. 20 through March 17 at the NRG Stadium. The gates will open at 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and at 2:00 p.m. on weekends.

The concert lineup

The lineup includes ten acts who will be making their debut at the Houston Rodeo this year while four acts, Luke Bryan, Bun B, Zac Brown Band and Brad Paisley return from last year.

Some of the first-timers include Oliver Anthony whose song “Rich Men North of Richmond” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100,

Grammy nominee for Best New Artist, Jelly Roll, is seen on the list along with 19-year-old Ivan Cornejo, who won Regional Mexican Album of the Year at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

There’s good news for Generation Z who might still be stuck in 2016. EDM trio Major Lazer and boy band Jonas Brothers will be performing as well.

Widely criticized Canadian rock band Nickelback and legendary New York rapper and Houstonian resident 50 Cent are also making their first-time performances.

Only two female artists, Lainey Wilson who was recently named Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards and hit songwriter-singer Carly Pearce are also on the schedule.

To find out more about the line-up and schedule, click here.

Other events and Carnival

There are a variety of events that you can enjoy before the official inauguration. Some of them include the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, or more commonly referred to as cookoff. Cookoff takes place from Feb. 22 through 24.

The unofficial kickoff, Go Texan Day, will take place on Feb. 23 at Hermann Square and the Downtown Rodeo Parade on Feb. 24, and more.

The Rodeo also features a carnival with the La Grande XL, the Rodeo’s luxurious Ferris wheel with 36 air-conditioned compartments to enjoy an amazing view of the show.

The carnival will also include rides, games and a variety of food delicacies ranging from the classic Texas-sized turkey legs and funnel cakes to the deep-fried Oreo cookies.

Other attractions include the Rodeo Run, Calf Scramble and Horse Shows. If you’re a first-timer attending Houston Rodeo, you can check out this link to understand the annual event better.

How to be prepared

Download the RodeoHouston app to inform yourself about daily schedules, parking maps and information, dining options and more.

Be prepared and well informed about the traffic delays and consider taking alternatives like MetroRail to avoid parking situations.

The venue has a lot to offer apart from the traditional festivities, so be prepared to walk a lot. Wear comfortable clothing and appropriate shoes like your Texan boots to avoid blisters!

The earlier you are, the better. This will allow you to get better seating and grab the Rodeo merch before it’s sold out.

Enjoy! Especially if you’re a first-timer because it can be your once-in-a-lifetime experience.

[email protected]