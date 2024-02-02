UH Men’s Golf compete at Southwestern Invitational

The UH men’s golf team tied for 12th at 16-over in the Southwestern Invitational, tying against USC on Wednesday afternoon at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif.

Starting the tournament off placing 13th, the Cougars saw senior Santiago De La Fuente tie for fifth place at 4-under with four birdies on Nos.7, 15, 17 and 18 and one eagle on No.12. Senior Austyn Riley tied 44th at two-over with two birdies on Nos. 9 and 12, junior Wolfgang Glawe tied 61st at four-over with one birdie at No. 7 and one eagle on No. 15.

In other day-one placements, freshman Chi Chun Chen tied 70th at 6-over with six birdies on Nos. 4, 5, 6, 12, 15 and 17 while Bryant Hiskey II as an individual tied for 74th at 9-over with two birdies on Nos. 9 and 15.

Continuing onto the second day of the tournament, the Cougars had remained in 13th place scoring 285. De La Fuente continued to stay under par, tying for 7th at 3-under with eight birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 6, 8, 12, 13, 15 and 16 while both Lindsay and Reily had tied for 27th scoring even par. Glawe had tied for 57th at 4-over with 2 birdies at Nos. 11 and 15 and one eagle on No. 6, Chen tied 64th at 5-over while Hiskey tied 70th at 7-over.

Finally on the third day of the tournament, Houston found itself tied against USC. The Cougars had scored 292. Once again, De La Fuente found himself tied for 7th at 2-under with six birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 6, 7, 12 and 16, while Reily tied for 31st at 1-over and Lindsay tied for 46th at 3-over with four birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 10 and 15. Hiskey had improved from the previous day, tying at 61st at 5-over meanwhile both Glawe and Chen tied for 67th at 6-over.

The Cougars will have a few weeks to prepare for the Border Olympics at Laredo Country Club on February 19 and 20 in Laredo, Texas.

