UH Swimming & Diving drops home finale to SMU

The UH swimming & diving team competed against SMU Saturday afternoon in its home finale, losing 125.5-114.5.

Freshman Sydney Nethercutt made a splash at the meet, winning first in the 1,000-yard freestyle. Senior Maddie Wallin also finished third in the same event.

Fifth-year senior Chase Farris had an impressive showing taking first place in the 1-meter dive, scoring 311.63. Farris finished second in the 3-meter with a score of 301.35 as senior Hedda Grelz won the top spot with a 307.35 score.

Audrey Mckinnon, a fifth-year senior, finished first in the 200-yard back-stroke, and sophomore Virag Peter was slightly behind her finishing third at 2:17.68.

Sophomore Alondra Ortiz and Junior Abbie Alvarez both participated in the 200-yard butterfly, with Ortiz finishing first, and Alvarez notching third place.

Other notable performances came from Houston’s A-Relay team with freshman Elizabeth Jiminez, junior Henrietta Fangli, and Abbie Alvarez, taking third in the 200-yard medley relay.

Despite the Cougars falling short, Houston won six events, scooping 18 podiums in the meet against SMU.

Houston’s next meet will be in the Big 12 Conference Championships hosted by West Virginia running from Feb. 27- March 2.

[email protected]