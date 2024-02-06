Sampson ejected as No. 5 Houston tops Oklahoma State 79-63

The No. 5-ranked Cougars defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys Tuesday evening at Fertitta Center by a score of 79-63.

With just over 15 minutes remaining in the second half, several Cougars found themselves in foul trouble, leading to a fiery exchange between head coach Kelvin Sampson and the refs. Sampson was ejected and the crowd erupted. A three-pointer from sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp put UH up 20, before a Houston steal. Senior guard Jamal Shead added to his total with an and-one putting the Cougars up 23.

The Cougars quickly took advantage of the Cowboy’s inability to maintain possession in the early going. With 10:25 still on the clock, Houston had scored 13 off eight Oklahoma State turnovers.

The Cowboys failed to stop senior Shead’s dominance, allowing him to put up 17 at the midway point.

UH possessed a hefty 40-21 lead at the half, before the Cougars began to cruise to victory.

Shead, the leading scorer, put up 23 in the game shooting 8-12 from the field and 2-3 from three, coupled with three steals.

Sharp made an impact in both halves, recording 16 points and four boards for Houston.

Senior guards Damian Dunn and Mylik Wilson led the charge off the bench putting up eight and 11 respectively.

Houston improves to 20-3 on the season and 7-3 in conference play. This Saturday the Cougars travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats.

[email protected]