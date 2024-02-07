SGA Election Commission launches ‘Know Your Rights’ campaign

After complaints from previous parties over the 2023 election process concerning Election Code violations, the Center for Student Involvement and the Student Government Association Election Commission have launched the “Know Your Rights” campaign.

The campaign is intended to educate and get students more engaged in the election process ahead of SGA election day, and will be held from Wednesday, Feb. 7 until the week of Monday, Feb. 26 when voting officially opens.

“We want students to become more involved in the election process outside of simply voting and also to encourage students to become more involved within the realm of student government,” said chemical engineering junior and SGA chief election commissioner Cessabella Astraquillo

To minimize finger-pointing and frivolous election complaints, Astraquillo and the SGA Election Commission are encouraging students to report any Election Code violations that they see happening around campus.

With voters hopefully helping play the role of watchdogs during campaigning season, candidates can spend less time trying to enforce rules on the opposition and dedicate time to their candidacy.

“It encourages the parties to focus less on reporting on each other and more on their actual campaign strategies while still staying within the grounds and the rules set forth by the Election Code,” Astraquillo said.

To fulfill the role of watchdogs, the “Know Your Rights” campaign will also encourage students to familiarize themselves with what candidates can and cannot do while on the campaign trail.

Candidates are not allowed to request any confidential information from students and voters, including Peoplesoft IDs, personal records, birthdates, etc., according to Article 4, Section 2, Clause 14 of the SGA Election Code.

One of the biggest issues in previous elections has involved the prohibition on candidates requesting voters’ personal information, according to Astraquillo. The concerns arose as a result of past election candidates crossing the line and contacting voters when they shouldn’t have been, she said. Astraquillo stressed students aren’t obligated to give any personal information to candidates that they don’t feel comfortable sharing.

Another concern for the SGA Election Commission this year is enforcing Article 4, Section 2, Clause 13 of the Election Code, which states that candidates are not allowed to campaign within 15 feet of UH entrances including libraries, student centers, Recreation and Wellness centers, dining halls or within any dining establishment operated by UH.

For Clause 13, these rules are specific to the Student Code of Conduct and the policies set forth by the student centers. They can’t campaign in front of these buildings because it violates the Student Code of Conduct, specifically, under the front of solicitation, according to Astraquillo.

Previously a senator for the Honors College, Astraquillo was on the 2023 ballot and earned her seat as election commissioner by doing so. Her time campaigning throughout last year has helped better prepare her for this election season as commissioner.

“As Election Commissioner, my responsibilities aren’t just to enforce the election – making sure that it’s running smoothly. But it’s also my job to inform them when the election is, how it runs, and how we can better serve,” Astraquillo said. “My job isn’t just focused on the students who are running in the election, but it’s also to the ones that are actively participating in the election whether it be through voting, campaigning, and so on.”

Students should be on the lookout for flyers, social media posts and more as CSI and the SGA Election Commission continue to spread awareness.

Astraquillo hopes the “Know Your Rights” campaign will give students a better sense of what it’s like to be more involved in student and local government because of their great effect on student life at UH.

“Something that a lot of people grossly underestimate is the power and influence local governments have on our day-to-day lives. On a similar note, SGA also influences our daily lives here at the University and students need to know that the election is something to take a little more seriously and not strictly for entertainment “

[email protected]