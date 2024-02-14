UH falls to No. 5 Texas at home, 82-66

UH women’s basketball went head-to-head against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns at the Fertitta Center, ultimately losing 82-66.

Struggling to find their rhythm, the Cougars battled to connect with the hoop, managing a modest 42% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Texas dominated the boards, outrebounding the Cougars by 18 rebounds.

Adding to UH’s woes, key seniors Kamryn Jones and Peyton McFarland found themselves plagued by foul trouble throughout the game, further complicating Houston’s efforts.

However, senior guard Lalia Blair emerged as a beacon of resilience for Houston, scoring 23 points while converting nine of her 24 attempts and sinking 40% of her three-pointers, accompanied by three steals. Senior forward Maliyah Johnson also made a noteworthy contribution, netting 12 points, four rebounds and a steal.

Off the bench, graduate guard Britney Onjeye made her presence felt, chipping in with 11 crucial points on an impressive 80% shooting while adding two rebounds and three assists.

Looking ahead, the Cougars will regroup as they prepare to face off against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Stillwater, Okla.

