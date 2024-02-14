UH men’s golf continues season at pair of Houston-area contests

The UH men’s golf team competed across the Houston Classic and Bentwater Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday to continue its spring season.

Junior Jacob Borow posted Houston’s best result across the pair of competitions, tying for eighth at the Houston Classic following Tuesday’s Final Round.

Redshirt sophomores Hudson Weibel and Bryant Hiseky II recorded UH’s two other top 20 finishes at the Houston Classic.

The Cougars were led by freshmen Grant Doggett and Chi Chun Chen at the Bentwater Intercollegiate. The pair placed tied for 17th and 20th place, respectively.

Houston continues its season at the Border Olympics Feb. 19 and 20 in Laredo, Texas.

