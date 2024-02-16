UH women’s golf places sixth at Nexus Collegiate

The UH women’s golf team finished strong in the final round at the Nexus Collegiate in Nassau, Bahamas which moved it into a tie for sixth place with Texas Tech.

UH tied with UTSA and the eventual winner Tulsa for the lowest score on the final day. Sophomore Natalie Saint Germain tied for 19th in the tournament, leading the team in the first and final rounds. Meanwhile, freshman Maelynn Kim led Houston tied for 15th in the tournament at six-over par.

Senior Nicole Abelar was close behind at seven-over for the event, while sophomore Moa Svedenskiold and freshman Ellen Yates both finished with scores of 229 at 13 strokes over par. Junior Hyeonji Kang, who competed as an individual, placed 25th in the event.

Houston will play in another tournament the Chevron Collegiate Feb. 26-27.

