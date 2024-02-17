Houston track and field places across time zones in LSU Twilight and Air Force Last Chance

The University of Houston track and field team split into different time zones to compete in the Air Force Last Chance and LSU Twilight meets on Friday.

Over in Colorado at the Air Force Last Chance meet, the Cougars showed up in the men’s 60-meter dash sprinting away with three of the top-5 placements.

Senior Shaun Maswanganyi earned first place, putting up a time of 6.57, nearly matching his best performance.

Sophomore Louie Hinchliffe grabbed his first podium placement for the Cougars, coming in second with a personal record time of 6.656 just edging out Air Force’s Javin Bostic’s time of 6.658

Freshman Cayden Broadnax placed fourth, with a collegiate personal best of 6.70 in the contest.

In Lousianna, the Cougars walked away with three podium placements.

Freshman thrower Paris Kimble earned her second top-2 finish of her collegiate career in the women’s shot put with a 13.80 (45’-3.5) meter throw.

Sophomore Zaeda Houff finished in third place and set a new personal best in the women’s weight throw with a 16.95 (55-07.50) meter throw. Graduate Ethan Marshall placed third in the men’s division with a 19.39 (63-07.50) meter throw.

In the men’s 60-meter hurdles, Freshman Logan Lyght competed recording a time of 7.94 and snagging a fourth-place finish.

Next up the Coogs will head to Lubbock on Feb. 23 and 24 to compete in the Big 12 Indoor Championships.

