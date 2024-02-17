Welcome Wilson Sr., honored UH alum, dies at 96

On Saturday, the University announced that Welcome Wilson Sr., a former UH alum and longtime Board of Regents member, died on Friday.

Wilson served as a chairman of the UH system from 2007 to 2010. Some of Wilson’s achievements on campus include hiring UH President Renu Khator and establishing the Jack J. Valenti School of Communications.

“Welcome Wilson was a true titan whom I was honored to work with and humbled to call a friend,” said Khator in a press release.“The personal guidance he gave me was invaluable and his support for the UH System and UH laid the foundation for the success that our students and community reap today and will for years to come.”

Wilson received the UH Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1970, the UH Bauer College of Business Distinguished Award in 1996 and received an honorary doctorate of humane letters in 2013 for his philanthropic and humanitarian contributions to society.

Wilson is also an alumnus of The Cougar and was one of the original UH Frontiersman — an on-campus organization that spread school spirit and provided support for UH in its endeavors.

“Welcome was a pillar of the community who exemplified the heart of a leader,” said UH System Chairman Tilman J. Fertitta, in a press release. “He had an incredibly successful business and service career and, while he could have sat on his laurels, he used his success to support education and the university he loved. The work he did for the UH System and throughout his life left a legacy of excellence. As the current chairman, I’m walking in the footsteps of a giant.”

