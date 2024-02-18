UH women’s hoops halts losing skid against Oklahoma State

The UH women’s basketball team scratched and clawed its way throughout a Saturday night matchup with Oklahoma State to topple the Cowgirls 66-57.

In the first quarter, the Cougars started the game down 9-2 with some very poor shooting. UH eventually managed to cut the lead down to make the score 15-11.

The second quarter was much more competitive as Houston would get their shooting up and their defense together to enter halftime tied at 26-26 with Oklahoma State.

The third quarter is where things would get very spicy with both teams shooting the ball above 50 percent from the field. Notably Oklahoma State shot a staggering 71 percent from downtown.

Eventually, the Cougars would prevail in the shootout and take a 47-44 lead to end the third period.

Finally in the fourth, Houston would take control, hitting 50 percent of its threes en route to taking the game 66-57 at the final buzzer.

Senior guard Laila Blair had eleven points, senior guard N’Yah Boyd had 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, and senior guard Shalexxus Aaron had 12 points shooting 50 percent from behind the arc.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 13-12 and 4-10 in the Big 12. UH’s next game is against Iowa State on Feb. 21 at the Fertitta Center.

