Cougars set Schroeder Park record with 27 runs against Prairie View A&M

UH baseball finished victorious against Prairie View 27-1 in a dominating fashion with the most runs by UH scored since 1993 and the most at Schroeder Park.

In the first inning, after senior utility player Alex Lopez’s hit, senior infielder Jake Rainess scored to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead early in the game. After being walked on four pitches, Lopez would score. Junior outfielder Cameron Nickens would score for Houston shortly after with an RBI single to put the Cougars up 4-0.

Houston would extend their lead with a two-run double for senior infielder Harold Coll, which drove freshman infielder Ace Reese and Nickens home and gave the Cougars two more points. Houston would add three more points thanks to an RBI single from Thomas Lyssy. Lyssy would score on the game’s first home run, hit by Jonathan French, increasing the margin to nine.

The Cougars would boost the score up to 11-0 when French and Rainess were hit with runners on base in the second inning. Senior outfielder Tre Jones would hit a grand slam to put up 16-0 to cap off the seven-run second inning for Houston.

French would hit his second home run of the day in the third inning and sophomore Kenneth Jimenez scored off of Rainess’ RBI double (18-0) in the fourth inning. Rainess would hit a double to punch in a run to go along with three more runs in the sixth inning to put Houston up 21-0.

The Cougars pitchers would go on to hold the Panthers to three hits the entire game and finish with a final of 27-1.

The Cougars will host St. Johns in series play this weekend, starting on Friday at Schroeder Park.

