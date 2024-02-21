UH golf ties for fifth in Border Olympics

The Houston Cougars Men’s Golf team tied for fifth (852) at 12-under in the Border Olympics against Michigan and Sam Houston this afternoon at the Laredo Country Club.

UH recorded a score of 9-under 279 tying for fifth in the contest. Senior Austin Reily and freshman Chi Chun Chen both finished in the top 20.

Reily tied for fifth overall with a score of 8-under 208 swinging the least amount of strokes for the Cougars in the final round.

He also placed first at 7-under (65) thanks to recording birdies on Nos. 1, 6, 12-14 and 16-18- a team-high eight.

Chen tied for 15th overall at 212. Round two proved to be his best of the tournament as he swung the least amount of strokes, tying for second at 5-under (67) with five birdies on Nos. 1-2, 6, 9 and 15.

As for the individuals, senior Nick Sutton and sophomore Bryant Hiskey II tied for 70th at 224 with junior Jacob Borow finishing 76th at 225.

In round three, Sutton tied 13th at 2-under (70) with six birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 9, 13-14, and 17. Borrow tied 84th at 7-over (79) with a single birdie on No. 15th. Hiskey tied 70th at 4-over with two birdies on Nos. 7 and 16.

Freshman Carson Cooper in the third round of his collegiate debut tied 45th at 1-over (73) with 1 birdie on No. 16. Cooper finished 84th overall at 228.

The Cougars will now head further south to compete in the Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on March 3-5.

[email protected]