‘I don’t feel safe’: Students frustrated by parking thefts, lack of response from UH

UH has experienced a number of motor vehicle thefts at the zoned parking lots and garages over the past few weeks. There have been ongoing complaints and cases of thefts from previous semesters including an alleged mass attempt to break into cars last spring.

“Last spring my car’s window was completely shattered and I noticed every car on the right side of that Lot D had been broken into,” said computer science junior Corey Gardner. “If I had left anything important in there, it could’ve been worse. They would have stolen the car.”

Biology junior Zachary O’Brien said for many students the issue is beginning to impact their sense of security on campus.

“There’s no security to protect our cars, especially when we’re in class,” O’Brien said. “We have to fear that our cars will either be broken into or get the tires stolen. It’s annoying when we spend money for parking and can’t even have the security, and peace of mind of knowing that our cars won’t be tampered with.”

According to the 60-day crime log, there have been at least nine reported thefts related to motor vehicles in the past 60 days. Students feel unsettled by these statistics and the increase in thefts, especially after the recent tire theft of a car at the Welcome Center Garage, which was reported on Reddit.

“It’s really disheartening that one day I may come out of class and find my car with no tires,” said human resources management junior Manuel Castro. “I haven’t seen UHPD or the parking department do anything about this issue, and it has been going on since last semester.”

According to interim director of UH Media Relations Bryan Luhn, administrators are always evaluating and upgrading security on campus including a number of projects that are currently underway.

Despite this, students are still displeased after a recent proposal by Parking and Transportation Services which outlined a rate hike for many of the lots and garages.

“It’s extremely concerning and I feel like if prices are to be raised, there should at least be some funds put aside for security, because multiple students have asked for this,” O’Brien said. “I don’t feel like it makes sense that we’re paying more when we’re not getting any benefit from it.”

When students have attempted to reach out to UHPD, they seem to do nothing about their concerns, according to Castro. He might consider moving to a different school because he feels that UH doesn’t care about the situation, he said.

Students like O’Brien and Castro feel that UH, UHPD and Parking and Transportation Services fail to understand the impact this situation has on student’s financial and mental wellbeing.

“I feel like the fact that this situation is not being addressed may affect the students in a way that UH Parking and UHPD don’t really understand and care about,” Castro said.

There are 240 emergency call boxes installed throughout the campus and the University monitors 1,400 cameras in their virtual patrol room. The cameras cover campus parking lots, buildings and high pedestrian traffic areas, according to Luhn.

However, students still don’t feel safe on campus especially during late evening hours.

“We pay way too much money for them to not do anything and still feel afraid of getting robbed and our cars getting broken into,” Gardner said. “I don’t feel safe walking to my car and it feels like UH isn’t trying or doesn’t care about our safety.”

The lack of attention and importance which is being given to this situation is frustrating the students, according to students like O’Brien and Castro.

“I just want UHPD and parking to know that we’re frustrated and they can’t keep placing responsibility onto each other,” O’Brien said. “UHPD isn’t doing enough and parking enforcement doesn’t see it as their responsibility.”

The Cougar attempted to contact UHPD several times for comments but has yet to receive any response.

