UH drops third straight game in road loss to BYU

In a conference rematch on the road, the BYU Cougars declawed the Houston Cougars 64-54 on Wednesday night.

The game did not get off to a good start for UH, as BYU’s defense forced Houston to commit four turnovers in the first four minutes of the first quarter. Combined with BYU’s efficient scoring, UH slipped to a 19-8 first-quarter deficit.

In the second quarter, BYU found a way to persevere and locked Houston stone cold from the field, BYU took a 32-25 lead at halftime.

The second half would be a rinse and repeat of the first half. Houston, at times, looked like it could get back in the game, but BYU never trailed on its way to having a successful Senior Night and avenging its loss to UH seven weeks earlier. Houston dropped to 13-15 on the year.

Senior Guard Laila Blair had 18 points on 36% shooting and Junior Forward Maliyah Johnson had 13 on 55% shooting.

The Cougars have one more regular season game before the Big 12 Tournament as they take on the UCF Knight on March 2nd at the Fertitta Center.

