UH softball dominates in three-game sweep against A&M Commerce

The UH softball team went 3-0 in its weekend series against Texas A&M Commerce, rising to 15-5 on the season.

Game 1

The opening game between the Cougars and the Lions started off great for Houston.

UH started the weekend with a run-rule win in the fifth inning, scoring multiple runs in every inning but the second.

Junior outfielder Ja’naiya Thomas hit a home run in her first at-bat, later hitting a second one to help the Cougars expand their lead for the run rule.

Sophomore pitcher Tamya Waiters earned the win for the night, only allowing one run in her three innings on the mound.

Game 2

The Cougars took on A&M Commerce on Saturday in the second game of the series.

UH took care of business, handily winning 22-4 in a swift five-inning game after scoring the second-most runs in program history.

The bats were on fire for the Cougars the entire game but they really erupted in the fourth inning, during which UH put up 12 runs. Houston tallied ten hits, two home-runs and three doubles in the inning.

Graduate pitcher Shelby Smith tossed a complete game for the Cougars allowing just two earned runs on the day.

Graduate outfielder Kennedy Thomas had an outstanding day at the plate with going 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Game 3

The Cougars started off hot in the first and second innings of the final game of the series. UH earned a combined eight runs throughout the first two innings to take the early advantage. Graduate pitcher Shelby Smith performed well at the plate, scoring two RBIs off a double to get the rally going.

After the second inning the bats were not as hot but the defense was able to hold on for Houston.

UH had the opportunity to do more in the third but left the runners stranded. For the Lions hits were coming but A&M Commerce just couldn’t string them together, only having a pair of one-run innings en route to Houston taking the third game and getting their first three-game sweep of the year.

The Cougars will play McNeese State at their home in Lake Charles on Wednesday in a standalone matchup before an important weekend series against Texas.

