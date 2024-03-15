Local destinations to end break with a bang

With the end of spring break upon us, take advantage of the last few free days before classes start and check out these budget-friendly destinations around town:

The Houston Zoo

With the ideal temperatures here, visiting the zoo during spring break is the best thing to do. It can be a little crowded, but if you’ve got some extra time on your hands and plan flexibly, the experience is worth the crowds.

The Houston zoo provides free entry for all UH students. The only requirement is the student display their school-issued ID at entry.

Sloomoo

If you’re someone who loves to play with slime, this is the place for you. Sloomoo recently opened up at a new location in Houston.

It is an immersive experience and there’s plenty of interactive things to do at the Sloomoo Institute. You can visit Lake Sloomoo, stand under Sloomoo Falls and even build your own slime.

This is your chance to grab a few friends and let the inner child in you take over the college student!

Space Center Houston

If you’re an international or out-of-state student and haven’t been to the Space Center Houston yet, this is your sign.

Since it is almost 40 minutes away from UH, it is recommended to take an Uber instead of driving yourself.

The Space Center has a variety of activities ranging from galleries and exhibits to NASA Tram Tours. Being among one of the most popular attractions, the NASA Tram Tours takes the guests onsite at NASA Johnson Space Center to take a closer look at human space exploration.

Armand Bayou Nature Center

If you’re looking to do something adventurous this spring break and want to reconnect with nature, then you should definitely visit the Armand Bayou Nature Center.

They have a variety of hikes like bat hikes and firefly hikes. If you don’t want to hike, they have other options too like safari tours, family dip-netting, gator basking tours and even workshops like nature photography.

Go outside Houston

If you want to get the vibe of going on a vacation but without actually going to one, the best way to do so is by planning a visit to Galveston.

You can visit the beaches, explore the rich history and iconic places like the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, spend some time at the famous Moody Gardens and more.

You can even plan to end the day by having dinner at the Kemah Boardwalk which is pretty close to Galveston.

Downtown Houston

College days are stressful and time consuming. You hardly get the chance to explore the locality you live close to, so take advantage of your free time now.

With the weather being suitable, you can walk around for a while, spend some time in the parks and explore the amazing cafes, bars and restaurants.

Witness the more than 30 permanent installations of public art throughout the streets of Downtown and don’t forget to check out the Theatre District.

