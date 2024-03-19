Houston tennis extends losing streak to 11 with 0-4 loses against No. 7 Texas and No. 21 Oklahoma

The UH tennis team took on the No.7 Texas Longhorns and the No.21 Oklahoma Sooners at home this past weekend.

With both teams ranked in the top 25, Houston had its hands full attempting to snap a nine-match losing streak. The Cougars were unsuccessful and swept in both matches.

Houston is now 1-11 on the season and has yet to obtain a Big 12 win, earning only one point against a conference opponent this season.

Match 1

The team looked to earn their first win since January with UT.

UH failed to find any rhythm in doubles, losing 6-1 in the first set, and 6-2 in the second.

Sophomores Sophie Schouten and Sonya Kovalenko competed in the first set, while sophomore Gabriela Cortes and junior Elena Trencheva battled in the second.

In singles, senior Laura Silsane was swept 6-0 in both sets.

Junior Maria Dzemeshkevich lost 6-1 in the first set, and 6-3 in the second.

The last single consisted of sophomore Gabriela Cortes losing 6-1 and 7-5 giving UT the win.

Match 2

The Cougars Tennis team lost their 11th straight match 0-4 to Oklahoma.

In doubles, the sophomore tandem of Schouten and Kovalenko narrowly lost 6-4. Likewise, Trencheva and Cortes landed on the same score as their teammates, handing the doubles point to the Sooners.

In singles, Sophie Schouten lost both her sets 6-1.

The other single match-up consisted of sophomore Gabriela Cortes representing UH, losing 6-0, and 6-3 in the second set.

In the final singles matchup, freshman Nina Skoric kept things close only losing 4-6 in the first set, but was unable to find that same success in the second, losing 1-6.

Houston will look to snap their losing streak on Friday when they play West Virginia in Morgantown, VA.

[email protected]