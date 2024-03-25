RAD Center partially opens in first-phase debut

Phase one of the Retail Auxiliary and Dining Center, formerly The Hub, recently opened for students.

While the new RAD Center, located at the site of the old Satellite building, is still under construction, students have already started visiting and have a positive opinion toward it.

“The first thing I noticed when walking in is how much natural light was coming in,” said journalism senior Zahra Gokal. “It’s refreshing because not many buildings at UH have that.”

All six food concepts won’t be fully open until the fall of this year and as of now, students only have access to The Nook Cafe and the Market at the RAD Center.

There are not many changes visible in the options and services provided by the Nook, which has been part of campus since 2013. Gokal, who is also an SGA representative for the Food Service Advisory Committee, said that while the cafe was a little pricey, it wasn’t anything unexpected.

“The total price I paid at the Nook was more than what I would’ve liked to spend.” Gokal said. “But I knew that the Nook was expensive before too so I wasn’t shocked.”

The RAD Center is close to the Graduate College of Social Work, the Jack J. Valenti School of Communication and Science and Research Building 2.

Students near these colleges, like political science junior Sebastian Ballesteros, are excited because they now have a place closer than going across campus to places like the Student Centers and Cougar Grounds.

“There wasn’t really a common area other than the Student Centers on the other side of the campus,” said political science junior Sebastian Ballesteros. “It’s a great addition to this area and it is not a food desert anymore.”

While the RAD Center has only opened its first phase, students are expecting for it to be more than just an eating joint.

“I want to see them add study rooms or anything pertaining more to the students.” Ballesteros said. “I would definitely want to see more organizations or student groups being able to use the building in different ways like a multipurpose building.”

This fall, the RAD Center is expected to open The Burger Joint, a hand-crafted burger and milkshake eatery, The Taco Stand with authentic tacos, tortas Paper Lantern, an Asian grill and sushi place and Absurd Bird, a chicken shack.

The RAD Center will be fully functional Fall 2024 as opposed to its original opening date of this spring.

