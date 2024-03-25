UH tennis drops matches to WVU and Cincy, losing streak hits 13

The Houston tennis team dropped its 12th and 13th consecutive matches in last weekend’s matchups with West Virginia and Cincinnati.

UH tennis lost to West Virginia 1-6 at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts in Morgantown, West Virginia. Two days later on March 24, the Cougars lost to Cincinnati 0-4 at the Trabert-Talbert Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Game 1

In doubles play, sophomores Sophie Schouten and Sonya Kovalenko fell to West Virginia’s Michaela Kucharova and Momoko Nagato 1-6. The Mountaineers were able to secure their point from doubles play by defeating junior Elena Trencheva and sophomore Gabriela Cortes by a 1-6 score.

In singles play junior Maria Dzemeshkevich had secured Houston’s only point in the match, defeating Maya Bordereau. Both Schouten and senior Laura Slisane were close to winning their respective matches but lost to Nagato and Love-Star Alexis respectively.

Game 2

In doubles play, the Bearcats earned their point by sweeping the Cougars with Kovalenko and Schouten falling to Gabrielle Guenther and Rozalia Gruszczynka 4-6 as well as Cortes and Trencheva losing to Morgan Pyrz and Sakurako Watanabe 4-6.

In singles play Cincinnati continued their sweep earning the rest of their points for the day despite Kovalenko along with Trencheva both having won a single set but falling to Isabel Pacheco 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 and Watanabe 2-6, 6-1, 3-6 respectively. Freshman Nina Skoric had almost won her first set against Callie Flanagan but came up short at 4-6, 2-6.

The pair of losses mean the Cougars now drop to 1-13 and 0-8 in the conference in what has been a concerningly poor year for the team. Next up, UH will hope to grab its first win since January when it takes on Prairie View A&M on Thursday, March 28.

[email protected]