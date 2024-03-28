Shuttle guide: Breaking down campus transportation options

For days you have a long trek around campus, the weather isn’t in your favor or you just need a more convenient option, the Cougar Line shuttle is available to all students and will take you to and from various locations on campus.

While the Sugar Land shuttle requires a permit, the routes around campus don’t require one and are easy to hop on and off.

The UHGo app is the key to unlocking the shuttles. Once opening the app, select “Getting Around” from the menu and all of the information needed to work the shuttles is displayed.

There are three routes: North, Student Center/Zone D and Philip Guthrie Hoffman/Zone E. Parking and Transportation Services’ website lists the stops for each route, making it easy to decide which works best for you.

Also available is a live tracker, which allows you to track the shuttles active location and see a map of the routes. Between the live tracker and map, the shuttle services are relatively user-friendly.

Cougar Line is available Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but UH has you covered after hours with Cougar Ride.

The late night service can drop you off at any of the designated shuttle stops that Cougar Line offers, along with the MD Anderson Library and Cougar Village/Moody Towers.

Unlike Cougar Line, rides must be requested by each user when utilizing Cougar Ride. The service is available Monday-Thursday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., and users can begin requesting rides at 6 p.m. through the UHGo app.

However, Cougar Ride notes that it doesn’t operate when there are home football games and hours might change due to holidays or unforeseen circumstances.

If there’s a more specific location you need to go to and feel unsafe doing so, the UH Police Department has a security escort service which provides users with an officer to escort you around locations across campus.

The options provided by Parking and UHPD make getting around campus a breeze, so test them out and see what works best for you.

