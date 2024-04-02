‘No danger to community’: University ensures safety after potential chiller leak at Central Plant

A Reddit post on the University of Houston subreddit brought attention to a potential chiller leak coming from the Central Plant, which is responsible for supplying the necessary water for various campus projects.

The incident was reported on April 02, at 9:54 a.m. on Martin Luther King Blvd and University Drive. The Central Plant is located between the MD Anderson Library and the Cullen College of Engineering building 2, according to the City of Houston’s active incidents page.

The University responded to the post, reassuring students that there was no immediate danger.

“There was a chiller leak at the Central Plant on campus. The leak has been stopped and there is no danger to the community, “ the University said in a statement on social meda.

The Cougar will continue to provide any updates regarding this issue as more details come in.

[email protected]