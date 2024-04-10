Frontier Fiesta announces JID as headliner of the 2024 concert

In an email sent to students Friday, Frontier Fiesta and the Division of Student Affairs announced that the Atlanta rapper JID will be headlining the free annual concert on Sunday, April 20 inside the Fertitta Center.

JID is recognized for his hit song “Surround Sound” from his third studio album “The Forever Story” which was made popular on TikTok. Last year, it reached No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Hot 100 and is his highest-rated song to date.

Some other notable hits from JID include “151 Rum” from his second studio album “DiCaprio 2” along with his features on Imagine Dragons’ song “Enemy” and “The Danger” featuring Migo’s Offset that appeared on the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse.

The rapper is also an artist under J. Cole’s record label Dreamville Records and has garnered over 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify which makes him the 171st-ranked artist in the world.

Along with the headliner, Frontier Fiesta announced there will be a surprise special guest in attendance.

Each year, Fiesta is a student-run festival spanning three days, boasting a long-standing tradition with carnivals, rides, student showcases, a cook-off, diverse food and drink options and concerts – free for students, faculty and staff to enjoy.

Wristbands for the concert will be available inside of what organizers are dubbing Fiesta City on Saturday, April 20 and the first 500 guests will be given wristbands for floor admission.

The concert will be held inside the Fertitta Center at 8 p.m.

