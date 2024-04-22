Sam Brown, several other UH players enter transfer portal following spring practices

Shortly after Houston’s spring football season ended, 11 players entered the transfer portal since its opening Tuesday, including senior wideout Samuel Brown, UH’s top receiver in 2023.

This comes as the second wave of UH transfers since the end of the 2023 season after Willie Fritz was hired following the firing of former head coach Dana Holgorsen.

Brown led the Cougars with 62 catches and 815 yards last season, largely taking targets from injured star receiver Matthew Golden, who transferred to Texas last December. Three other UH receivers entered the portal, including senior Joshua Cobbs, junior CJ Nelson and redshirt freshman Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a former four-star recruit from the class of 2023.

Sophomore linebacker Treylin Payne, who played in all 12 games and made two starts last season, also entered the portal along with linebacker Aubrey Smith, safety Jalyn Stanford and corner Michael Patterson.

Backup quarterback Lucas Coley along with offensive lineman Karson Jones and Tevin Shaw and tight ends Bryan Henry and Darson Herman all will be looking for new homes for the 2024 season.

