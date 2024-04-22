UH women’s golf goes for sixth in first Big 12 Championship

The Houston women’s golf team placed sixth in the Big 12 Championship in Hockley, Texas over the weekend. Sophomore Moa Svedenskiold led the Cougars as she finished her weekend tied for fifth place.

In the opening round Friday morning, both sophomores Svedenskiold and Alexa Saldana began their weekend on an even-par 71 with Svedenskiold sinking four birdies and Saldana with three. Senior Nicole Abelar started her opening round at 1-over (72) with six birdies, including three straight on the back nine. Junior Hyeonji Kang began her round at 3-over (74).

Into the second round Saturday morning, Svedenskiold had improved her performance, ending her second round at 2-under (69) with only two birdies. Kang also improved her swings by finishing her second round at even-par with only a single birdie.

Saldana ended at 1-over with three birdies, Abelar finished her second round at 3-over with two birdies and freshman Maelynn Kim finished at 5-over.

Finally, in the third round, Svedenskiold ended her weekend at 1-over with two birdies. Kim finished her round at 5-over-par sinking the most birdies out of all the Cougars with seven. Saldana, despite six birdies to her name in the round, ended at 6-over.

Both Abelar and Kang finished their weekend with five birdies respectively with Abelar ending with 2-over and Kang at 11-over.

UH finished in sixth place overall at 20-over for the tournament.

[email protected]