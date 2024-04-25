De La Fuente ties for fourth, UH golf ties for sixth at Big 12 Championship

UH’s men’s golf team finished tied for 6th at 7-over alongside Texas Tech after four rounds at the Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas in its first Big 12 Championship. The team was led by senior Santiago De La Fuente who finished tied for fourth at 7-under.

In the opening round Monday morning, De La Fuente led the Cougars at 2-under (70), meanwhile, junior Wolfgang Glawe was close behind De La Fuente starting his tournament at 1-under (71) with two birdies of his own. Both senior Austyn Reily and junior Jacob Borow began their week at 1-over with both Reily and Borow sinking four birdies of their own respectively. Freshman Chi Chun Chen started his week at 9-over (81).

Upon the second round, De La Fuente remained under par at 1-under, and Glawe finished at even-par (72) with a single birdie. Reily ended his second round at 2-over (74) with four birdies as Borow finished his round at 6-over with two birdies. Chen ended his round at 7-over with three birdies.

The Cougars improved into the third round as De La Fuente remained under par at 1-under with a single birdie. Both Reily and Glawe both improved from their previous round as they finished their third round at 3-under (69) with Reily and Glawe sinking a single birdie respectively. Borow ended his third round at 4-over (76) with four birdies meanwhile junior Laurenz Schiergen opened his round at 5-over (77) with three birdies.

Finally into the fourth and final round of the Big 12 Championship, De La Fuente remained under par at 3-under while Reily stayed at even-par (72) with four birdies on the day. Glawe ended his tournament at 2-over with two birdies to place 13th overall. Borow finished at 5-over in the final round and placed 54th in the tournament.

