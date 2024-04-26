Houston OT Patrick Paul drafted in second round by Miami Dolphins

Standout offensive tackle Patrick Paul became the first UH player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft after being selected 55th overall by the Miami Dolphins Saturday night.

Paul is the highest-drafted offensive player from Houston since wide receiver Donnie Avery was picked 33rd overall in 2008 as well as the highest-drafted offensive player from the Dana Holgorsen era.

The local Jersey Village product saw little action in his first two years but became a full-time starter in 2021 and did not miss a start for his final three seasons, allowing five sacks his entire career. Paul earned back-to-back All-AAC honors in 2021 and 2022 and helped UH to a 12-2 record in the latter season. In UH’s first Big 12 season in 2023, Paul was a bright spot in Houston’s 4-8 campaign, winning first-team All-Big 12 and second-team All-American honors in a season that saw him allow just one sack in 469 dropbacks as a team captain.

Having begun his college career in 2019, Paul is one of four players to have played in all five of Holgorsen’s seasons as UH head coach along with fellow offensive lineman Jack Freeman IV, defensive end Nelson Ceaser and running back Kelan Walker.

Paul’s selection marks the ninth consecutive draft in which a UH player was selected. He is also the highest-drafted Houston offensive lineman since 1995.

