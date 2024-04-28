Cougar track and field races to success at Penn Relays Championships of America and Texas Invitational

Cougar track and field showcased their prowess at the Championships of America in the Penn Relays and Texas Invitational, held from April 25 to 27.

Penn Relays

Friday saw a memorable victory for the women’s 4×400 meter dash, as Houston clinched a first-place finish. Graduate student Syndi Townsend, senior Iman Babineaux, graduate student Kelly-Ann Beckford and freshman Michaela Mouton showcased exceptional teamwork and determination, culminated in a first-place finish. Their time of 3:27.32 broke the school record they set on Friday. Their finish now holds the eighth-fastest 4×400-meter relay in Penn Relay history and the No. 4 time in the nation.

On the men’s side, Houston demonstrated formidable prowess in the 4×200 meter relay, as they secured second place. Despite their best efforts, their team consisting of senior Davonte Burnett, senior Ireon Brown, freshman Cayden Broadnax and senior Shaun Maswanganyi narrowly missed out on the top spot, losing to South Florida.

In the fiercely contested 4×100 meter relay, the Cougars secured a respectable fourth-place finish.

Individually, sophomore Louis Hinchliffe emerged as a standout performer for the men’s team, showcasing his remarkable speed. Hinchliffe delivered a second-place finish in the 100m dash heat, followed by a first-place finish in the 100m championship run with a time of 10.21.

Senior Shaun Maswanganyi ran away with a fourth-place finish in the 100m dash and a runner-up position in the 100m championship, closely behind his teammate.

Additionally, senior De’Vion Wilson demonstrated his proficiency in the 110m hurdles, clinching the championship title with a commanding first-place, 13.38 finish. The performance marked the fifth-fastest in Penn Relays history. Wilson is tied for No. 5 in the nation with his season-best mark.

On Thursday, graduate student Ethan Marshall exhibited his strength and skill, securing a ninth-place finish in the hammer throw competition with an impressive throw of 57.26 meters.

Texas Invitational

Senior Lueskelo Mwamnukonda soared to second place in the discus event, achieving a personal best throw of 55.46 meters, marking a significant milestone in his collegiate career.

Freshman Cordeli Nwokeji made a remarkable debut, securing sixth place in the discus with a personal best throw of 51.44 meters. Not stopping there, Nwokeji impressed further by clinching third place in the shot put event with an impressive throw of 18.74 meters.

In an exhilarating moment, freshman Paris Kimble left her mark in the women’s javelin throw, seizing victory with a remarkable final attempt that soared to 44.13 meters. Her outstanding performance not only secured her first place but also earned her a prestigious spot in the school’s record book, claiming fourth place in its history.

On the track, the men’s relay team delivered a stellar performance in the 4×400-meter relay. Composed of junior Trey East III, junior Dillon Leacock, junior Nakoah Witt and freshman Joshua Sims-Waddy achieved their personal best time of 3:11.73.

The Cougars prepare to host The Tom Tellez Invitational on May 3, where they will work to showcase grit and determination on their home track.

