Houston improves to .500 on the season after 2-1 series with UT Arlington

UH baseball took two out of three against the UT Arlington Mavericks this past weekend at Schroeder Park.

Game 1

The Cougars got the scoring started early with four runs in the first inning. Senior outfielder Cary Arbolida hit a two-run shot down the left-field line. Houston continued to add more runs in the second inning as senior utility man Justin Murray had a two run RBI single followed by senior third baseman Anthony Tulimero with an RBI that made the lead grow to 8-1.

UH reached double digits with a home run from senior second baseman Harold Coll. The Cougars added two more solo dingers in the fifth inning from senior outfielder Tre Jones and junior catcher Kenneth Jimenez. Arbolida then hit his second home run of the day making it 13-2 after six innings.

Houston added four more runs to the total in the eighth inning with an RBI double from Coll and freshman left fielder Ace Reese. Jimenez followed up with an RBI single and Arbolida passed home again, this time on a fielder’s choice. Junior pitcher Cade Citelli went five innings and gave up two earned runs in the Coogs 17-7 win.

Game 2

UH lost the second game 7-3.

Houston started quick, with an RBI double from Jones. Coll’s RBI single drove in two giving the Cougars the lead 3-2.

Houston would not score for the rest of the game. The Mavericks would end up pulling five runs in the seventh inning to seal the win.

Game 3

Houston won the final game of the series 10-4.

UH scored two early runs in the first inning thanks to an RBI single by Reese and Arbolida. UTA answered right back with a balk in the second inning and inside the park homer in the third. The Cougars added four runs in the third inning as Arbolida continued his torrid pace with a 3 RBI single followed by a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, Arbolida went deep for a solo shot that made it 7-2. An RBI double by Coll in the sixth and Tulimero in the eighth put the game away. Senior pitcher Antoine Jean once again had a great outing and got his third win of the season, going 5.1 innings pitched with four earned runs given up and six strikeouts.

Houston overall improved to .500 on the season with a 22-22 record.

