UH softball takes one game against Texas Tech in weekend series

UH softball avoided a sweep, winning one of three against Texas Tech over the weekend. The Cougars sit at last in the Big 12 with only four conference wins this season.

Game 1

The Red Raiders came out swinging, scoring four runs in the opening three innings. The Cougars got on the board in the bottom of the third inning when junior infielder Lair Beautae launched a single home run.

Following a wild pitch that allowed Texas Tech to tie the game at five runs in the top of the fourth, graduate utility Bree Cantu of Houston cut the lead to two runs with a two-run home run to left field that also scored graduate outfielder Kennedy Thomas.

Texas Tech led 6-4 going into the seventh inning after both teams swapped runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Red Raiders increased their lead to three runs with their fourth home run, but Houston would not go away in the bottom of the inning.

The Cougars had two runners in scoring position and graduate infielder Jazmyn Rollin scored on a groundout by Thomas to bring the team closer to victory. The rally ultimately failed as a Texas Tech challenge led to the third out, securing a 7-6 Red Raider win.

Game 2

Back-to-back singles from Beautae and Rollin gave Houston two runs early in the game, and both players advanced to scoring position thanks to a sacrifice bunt by junior utility Turiya Coleman.

Rollin scored two runs to give the Cougars the lead, while Cantu brought home Beautae with a ground out.

In the third, the Cougars scored two additional runs. Beautae would cross the plate after a Rollin single. Coleman would later hit a single to center field, and Rollin, who had advanced to second on an error, came around to score.

In the fourth, Houston scored two more runs, both on wild pitches. Two wild pitches by the Red Raiders drove graduate outfielder Paige Hulsey and Cantu over the plate.

The Cougars scored two runs in an inning for the fourth time to seal the walk-off victory. Beautae crossed home plate after advancing to third on a double and wild pitch. Freshman outfielder Jordee Wilkins scored on a ground out by Cantu to cap off the 8-0 victory by run rule.

Game 3

Texas Tech got out to an immediate start in the series finale. With four runs in the second and one in the fifth inning, the Red Raiders got off to a 5-0 lead, putting Houston on their heels entering the sixth inning.

Houston wouldn’t concede without a fight, jabbing back with a ground out RBI from Coleman sending Beautae across home plate. The Cougar’s last run would come after a double from Cantu to send Wilkins home capping off a 5-2 loss.

