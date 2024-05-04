Softball Sports

A look back at Houston softball’s mid-week win over Sam Houston

by Matthew Nwakamma
10 hours ago
Add Comment

UH softball gets back in the win column in their final non-conference matchup.| Oscar Herrera/ The Cougar

UH softball defeated Sam Houston 11-6 earlier this week in their final non-conference matchup of the season at Bearkat Softball Complex.

Junior utility Lair Beautae stole the spotlight, etching her name into program history with three home runs and propelling her season total to an unprecedented program record of 55 runs scored.

Graduate pitcher Taylor Edwards showcased her prowess both at the plate and on the mound, recording a 4-3 win-loss record, on 2.1 innings of pitching. 

Adding to the formidable lineup, graduate pitcher Shelby Smith showcased her veteran skill with her 19th career home run.

Junior catcher Turiya Coleman and graduate utility Bree Cantu joined the offensive onslaught, each tallying multi-RBI games, contributing to the commanding performance.

The Cougars are now competing with Baylor in their final series before the Big 12 Tournament. 

[email protected]

You may also like

Leave a Comment