A look back at Houston softball’s mid-week win over Sam Houston

UH softball defeated Sam Houston 11-6 earlier this week in their final non-conference matchup of the season at Bearkat Softball Complex.

Junior utility Lair Beautae stole the spotlight, etching her name into program history with three home runs and propelling her season total to an unprecedented program record of 55 runs scored.

Graduate pitcher Taylor Edwards showcased her prowess both at the plate and on the mound, recording a 4-3 win-loss record, on 2.1 innings of pitching.

Adding to the formidable lineup, graduate pitcher Shelby Smith showcased her veteran skill with her 19th career home run.

Junior catcher Turiya Coleman and graduate utility Bree Cantu joined the offensive onslaught, each tallying multi-RBI games, contributing to the commanding performance.

The Cougars are now competing with Baylor in their final series before the Big 12 Tournament.

