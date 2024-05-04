Baseball Sports

UH baseball rallies back against Mcneese in 10 inning showdown

by Kendle Arnold
10 hours ago
Tre Jones’ RBI drove in two Cougar runs in the 10 inning battle with McNeese. | Oscar Herrera/ The Cougar

Houston baseball walked away with a one point victory comeback in their mid-week matchup against McNeese at Schroeder Park.

After scoring four runs in the first two innings, Mcneese established a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Cougars answered with back-to-back doubles from freshman infielder Ace Reese and senior outfielder Cary Arbolida, which sent both senior catcher Anthony Tulimero and Reese across the plate.

Senior outfielder Tre Jones hit a single along the right side that drove Arbolida home and put the Cougars within one.

Mcneese scored a run of their own, and brought in three unanswered runs at the top of the fourth, bringing the score to 8-3.

At the bottom of the seventh, Tulimero drove in senior catcher Jonathan French home after a fly out to the infield.

Senior infielder Harold Coll chipped into the deficit, and hit a single plating senior utility Justin Murray and sophomore infielder Coby Dejesus. To cap off the five-spot inning, Reese and Coll crossed the plate off a Mcneese error.

The Cougars finished victorious with a score of 9-8 after a Mcneese wild pitch in the 10th inning with senior outfielder Jacob Schoenvogel coming home.

Currently, the Cougars are competing in a series with UCF at Schroeder Park.

