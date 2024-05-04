UH baseball rallies back against Mcneese in 10 inning showdown

Houston baseball walked away with a one point victory comeback in their mid-week matchup against McNeese at Schroeder Park.

After scoring four runs in the first two innings, Mcneese established a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Cougars answered with back-to-back doubles from freshman infielder Ace Reese and senior outfielder Cary Arbolida, which sent both senior catcher Anthony Tulimero and Reese across the plate.

Senior outfielder Tre Jones hit a single along the right side that drove Arbolida home and put the Cougars within one.

Mcneese scored a run of their own, and brought in three unanswered runs at the top of the fourth, bringing the score to 8-3.

At the bottom of the seventh, Tulimero drove in senior catcher Jonathan French home after a fly out to the infield.

Senior infielder Harold Coll chipped into the deficit, and hit a single plating senior utility Justin Murray and sophomore infielder Coby Dejesus. To cap off the five-spot inning, Reese and Coll crossed the plate off a Mcneese error.

The Cougars finished victorious with a score of 9-8 after a Mcneese wild pitch in the 10th inning with senior outfielder Jacob Schoenvogel coming home.

Currently, the Cougars are competing in a series with UCF at Schroeder Park.

