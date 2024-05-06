Cougar track & field closes its regular outdoor season with Tom Tellez Invitational

UH Track & Field set eight new personal bests while running away with 19 podium placements in Friday’s regular-season finale at the Tom Tellez Invitational.

Graduate Sydni Townsend moved to sixth in the nation after her record-setting showing in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, winning the event with a meet-record time of 56.13.

Sophomore Zaeda Houff earned her first gold medal of the season, placing first in the hammer throw with a personal best of 52.24 meters, freshman Paris Kimble wasn’t far behind taking second place in the contest with a throw of 47.07 meters.

The men’s triple jump saw two Cougars take gold and silver honors. Senior David Ajama leaped to first with a jump of 15.85 meters and junior Kevin Snyder followed in second with a leap of 14.77 meters.

Sophomore Aubrey Tupper tied for first place in the women’s pole vault with a height of 3.80 meters and freshman Laney Kucera cleared 3.50 meters to secure third place.

Houston saw yet another 1-2 placement in the men’s discus throw, graduate Lusekelo Mwamukonda tossed his way to first place with a throw of 53.29 meters. Freshmen Cordell Nwokeji followed in second place with a personal best performance of 52.19 meters. Nwokeji didn’t stop there, seeing a first-place finish in the shot put competition with a throw of 18.71 meters.

Graduate Kelly-Ann Beckford earned a victory in the women’s 1,500 meters for the second time this season with a 4:34.27 finish.

Senior Jamar Marshall Jr. and freshman Jairius Burton finished second and third on the podium in the men’s 110-meter hurdles with times of 13.93 and 14.07.

In the 5,000-meter seniors, Zosia Bulhak and Daniela Castillo crossed the line at 18:19.58 and 18:37.23 respectively to capture silver and bronze honors.

Junior My’Kell Beck sprung to second place clearing 2.05 meters in the men’s high jump.

Freshman Michael Archie sprinted to second place in the men’s 5,000 meters with a 15:21.08 finish.

Graduate Izac Canchola threw silver in the men’s javelin with 59.23 meters.

The 400-meter race saw a third-place finish for graduate MiKenna Robinson running a time of 56.34 in her first outdoor 400-meter race.

Senior Caleb Malbrough placed third in the men’s long jump, leaping 7.38 meters.

Next, the Coogs will head to Waco to compete in the Big 12 Outdoor Championships on May 9-11.

