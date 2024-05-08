Houston scores a lone run in three game series against Baylor

Houston softball ended their first regular season in the Big 12, with a series-losing sweep against Baylor.

Game 1

UH lost the first game on Friday 6-0.

The Bears got off to a quick start and scored three runs in the first inning. They added a home run in the third and two more runs in the sixth.

Houston offense only hit once and had two walks the entire game. Graduate starter Shelby Smith managed 0.2 innings pitched with two earned runs given up.

Aliyah Binford for Baylor threw a complete game shutout.

Game 2

Houston lost the series Friday night in the second game, 7-1.

Baylor put up seven runs by the third inning.

The Cougars scored their only run of the series in the fourth inning with a home run to left center from graduate third baseman Jazmyn Rollins.

The Bears answered right back with a run in the fourth and sixth. Baylor once again had their starter pitch a complete game.

Freshman pitcher Gigi Solis gave up five earned runs in 2.1 innings pitched for UH.

Game 3

Houston lost the final game 6-0 again.

The Bears got on the board in the third with a three-double and added another run in the fifth.

The Cougars put up two more runs in the sixth, including one on a wild pitch. The Cougars had five hits but earned their second zero-run game for the second time in three games.

Smith was the starter again and went four innings pitched, with three earned runs. Smith dropped to 10-14 this season.

UH softball ends the regular season with a mark of 25-29 and a poor 4-23 record in Big 12 conference play. Houston will look to make a deep run in the Big 12 Tournament this week starting on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

