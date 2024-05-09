Another walk-off in the books for Houston baseball

Houston baseball played its last non-conference game of the season in a midweek match-up against the Nicholls State Colonels. Following a late-game rally, UH escaped with a walk-off 5-4 victory.

Nicholls hit early in the opening inning, pouncing on the Cougars to take a 2-0 lead, the Colonels added a homer in the third to extend its lead before Houston began to claw back into the game.

Freshman catcher Connor Bennet recorded his second homer of the season in the fifth inning to give the Cougars their first hit of the game.

Freshman infielder Ace Reese followed in the sixth with a three-run homer to claim the lead 4-3, but the Colonels didn’t go away quietly, tying up the match in the ninth inning 4-4 off a solo home run. A single off the bat of senior outfielder Cary Arbolida drove in the game-winning run for the Cougars.

The Cougars sit at 24-24 on the season. Up next, UH will travel to Kansas for its final Big 12 conference road series to face the Jayhawks on May 10-12.

