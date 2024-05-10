Houston women’s golf just shy of advancing past Auburn Regional

The No.7 seed Houston women’s golf team tied for 6th with the University of Georgia at 28-over, 892 in the Auburn Regional at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Alabama. Sophomore Moa Svedenskiold led the way tying for 5th place at 1-under, 215.

After the opening round on Monday morning, the Cougars finished the day in third. Svedenskiold gave the best performance amongst the Cougars reaching 72 with two birdies.

Both sophomore Alexa Saldana and freshman Maelynn Kim started their rounds of the Auburn Regional at 2-over, 74 with Saldana sinking five birdies and Kim swinging only a single birdie.

Senior Nicole Abelar began her round at 6-over, 78 with five birdies.

Meanwhile junior Hyeonji Kang started her round with four birdies of her own and finished at 7-over, 79.

Tuesday saw UH rise to second. Svedenskiold improved her overall performance by finishing her second round at 3-under, 69 with only a single birdie.

Saldana continued her tournament at 1-over, 73, sinking five birdies. Kang also improved her score, ending her second round at 3-over, 75 with four birdies.

With eight birdies to her name, Abelar finished her second round at 4-over, 76. Kim had a tough second round and finished 11-over, 83 with two birdies.

In the final round on Wednesday morning, Svedenskiold finished her tournament at 2-over, 74, sinking three birdies of her own. Abelar ended her round at 3-over, 75 with five birdies.

Both Saldana and Kang finished their tournament at 4-over, 76 with Saldana and Kang sinking four and five birdies respectively. Natalie Saint Germain filled in for Kim and finished her round at 6-over, 78 with three birdies.

Although the Coogs fell short of advancing to the NCAA championships, the appearance marks the second straight year Houston has competed as a No. 7 seed at an NCAA Regional, tying with the 2017-18 team for the highest seeding in UH history.