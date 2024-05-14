Cougars claim five conference titles, Maswaganyi named High Point Finisher

Houston Track & Field ran away with five conference titles at Waco’s Big 12 Outdoor Conference Championship Saturday. Senior Shaun Maswanganyi received the honor of High Point Performer of the Meet, after finishing first in three events, tallying 22.5 of the team’s 77.5 points.

Senior Ireon Brown, sophomore Louie Hinchliffe and freshman Cayden Broadnax finished first in the men’s 4×400 meter relay clocking in at 38:44.

On the individual front, Maswanganyi’s 10.11 finish in the men’s 100-meter narrowly edged out Hinchliffe, whose 10.16 mark secured his personal best. A 20.10 finish in the men’s 200-meter clinched his third and final conference title on the day.

In the field, senior De’Vion Wilson secured a Big 12 season sweep adding a title in 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.35, the nation’s fifth-best finish.

Graduate Sydni Townsend, senior Iman Babineaux, graduate Kelly-Ann Beckford and freshman Michaela Mouton claimed a title with a 3:29.18 first place finish in the women’s 4×400.

Individually, Mouton made school history with her second place 51.32 mark in the women’s 400-meter.

Overall, the men and women finished in fifth and ninth respectively. The top 48 of the NCAA West Qualifying list, and the top 24 relay teams will compete at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Arkansas May 22-25 in hopes of advancing to the NCAA Championships.

