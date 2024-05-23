NCAA Regionals marks end of season for men’s golf

Houston men’s golf fell short of advancing to the next round for the NCAA Regionals last week at The University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Cougars finished in sixth place 870 with senior Santiago De La Fuente leading the way with a 14th place 216 finish.

During the first round Monday morning, junior Wolfgang Glawe led the Cougars with the best round at 4-under (68) with three birdies. Immediately after Glawe, freshman Grant Doggett finished his opening round at even-par (72) with four birdies.

Meanwhile De La Fuente ended his opening round at 1-over (73) with five birdies, senior Austyn Reily finished 4-over (76) with four birdies and junior Jacob Borow ended his round at 6-over (78) with five birdies.

In the second round on Tuesday morning, De La Fuente improved his performance finishing at 1-under (71) sinking three birdies, giving the only under-par performance from the Cougars.

Reily also improved, ending at 1-over (73) with three birdies. Not far behind was Borow who ended his round at 2-over (74) with four birdies improving his performance from the previous round. Doggett finished his round at 6-over (78) with four birdies while Glawe ended his second round at 8-over (80) with five birdies.

In Wednesday morning’s final round, De La Fuente and Reily finished at even-par (72) with De La Fuente sinking four birdies and Reily scoring three birdies respectively.

Borow finished his tournament at 2-under (70) with only a single birdie while Glawe ended his round at 1-under (71) with three birdies. Doggett improved from his previous round, ending his tournament at 3-over (75) with three birdies of his own.

[email protected]