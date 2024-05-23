Shaun Masawanganyi named Big 12 Men’s Outdoor Performer of the Year

Two-time Olympic semifinalist senior Shaun Masawanganyi was named Big 12 Men’s Outdoor Performer of the Year, the league office announced last week.

The honor marks Maswanganyi’s sixth career outdoor conference honor award. In the AAC, he earned five confrence honor awards, including Freshman of the Year in 2021 and Most Valuable Performer in 2022 and 2023.

Maswanganyi ran a 10.11 and earned his first individual big title in the 100-meter dash.

With a 38.44 finish, the anchor leg of the men’s 4×100-meter relay squad captured his first Big 12 triumph. The squad matched the second-fastest time in the U.S. and set an institutional record.

During his career, Maswanganyi took home silver in the 2023 FISU World University Games’ 100-meter dash, silver in the 2022 AAC Indoor Track and Field long jump competition and earned All-American status 12 times.

After winning his fourth 200-meter conference title with 20.10, Maswanganyi met the Olympic qualifying standard time.

The sprinter’s season is not over as he is set to compete in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash in the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Fayetteville.

[email protected]