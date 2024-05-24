Houston baseball wraps regular season, celebrates thirteen seniors

In the last matchup for the regular season, Cougar baseball took on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a shortened series at Schroeder Park last Friday and Saturday.

Despite the severe storms that affected the Houston area, the Cougars were able to take the field and celebrate their thirteen seniors in the season finale.

Game One

The two teams started slow until the Cowboys ripped open the third inning with six runs to give them a comfortable lead. Houston answered back in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run from senior utility Alex Lopez, his second home run of the season.

The Cowboys scored 10 runs in the sixth with two outs on the board to take a 17-2 lead. The Cougars scored one more run on an RBI single from senior utility Justin Murray.

The Cowboys added three more runs to extend their margin of victory and end the game 20-3.

Game Two

The Cowboys got two runs off of their first hits in the top of the first inning. They later doubled their lead with a two-run shot by senior Nolan Schubart, giving the Cowboys a comfortable lead.

Senior catcher Anthony Tulimero crossed the plate for the Cougar’s first run of the day.

Despite their 9-2 loss, the Cougars set records as the defense turned three double plays, a season-high.

Senior infielder Harold Coll hit his 20th double to become the first Cougar since Jake Stewart in 2008 to record 20 in a single season.

Murray took the mound for the final time and struck out two batters in the ninth inning before an emotional exit with his fellow seniors.

The Cougars finished 26-28 overall and 7-21 in conference play. Senior outfielder Cary Arbolida and Murray were named Second Team-All Big 12 and Freshman infielder Ace Reese took home All-Freshman Team honors.

