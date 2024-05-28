Affordable summer activities, places for college students

The semester is finally behind us and summertime is here.

After a year of hard work and commitment, it is time to reward yourself by enjoying the summer as much as you can. While partaking in summer activities can sound expensive, it is possible to have fun while on a college student budget.

Here are some affordable activities you can enjoy this summer.

Visit the Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo located within Hermann Park is a 55-acre park that houses over 6,000 permanent animals and is home to the UH’s mascot, Shasta. Visitors will also be able to see the Galápagos Islands exhibit, a conservation project where they can see the Humboldt penguins and California sea lions.

The zoo offers free admission to all UH students, just show your student ID at the ticket window.

Visit Museums in Houston

While Houston may not be known for its museums, there are plenty in the city that are worth exploring. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston offers free admissions on Thursdays and discounted $20 tickets to students who show their student ID.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science doesn’t offer any student discounts but offers free admission on a first come, first served basis on Tuesdays.

On Thursdays, the Holocaust Museum offers free admissions from 2-5 p.m., the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum offers free admissions from 1-5 p.m. and visitors can see the Health Museum for free from 2-7 p.m.

Go to a sporting event

Home to the Houston Astros, students can get discounted tickets to baseball games through XNow verification to select games. In addition to this, affordable tickets can be purchased through ticket platforms such as Seat Geek and TickPick.

While Houston may not be a soccer town, professional men’s and women’s soccer teams are located at Shell Energy Stadium. You can purchase affordable tickets to see the women’s team, Houston Dash and the men’s team Houston Dynamo from their websites.

Partake in other activities

At Cidercade Houston, you can purchase a $12 ticket for an entire day of arcade games, at no additional costs. Located downtown, the place offers over 275 retro and modern games.

For a day of fun with family or friends, other activities such as mini-golfing and go-karting are also available at places such as US golf and games and Speedy’s Fast Track.

For theater enthusiasts, students can enjoy discounted performances at the Alley Theater with a valid student ID. In addition to that, Houston Ballet offers $15 tickets to college students 90 mins prior to the start of the performance, at select shows.

Finally, spending an evening watching movies is a staple for summer vacations. Theaters such as AMC and Cinemark offer student discounts on movie tickets.

