Festival Review: Ubbi Dubbi

EDM Festival, Ubbi Dubbi, delivered an unforgettable experience on May 25-26 at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas.

2024 marked the 5th year of the festival and Ubbi Dubbi has become one of the most recognizable EDM festivals in Texas.

This year, headliners included RL Grime, Svdden Death: Voyd, Wooli, Alison Wonderland and Galantis. The festival was split into three stages: Ubbi’s Stage, Dubbi’s Stage and the Zoom Room.

Day One

Gates opened at 3 p.m., but the crowd didn’t start to fill in until sunset.

The earlier acts like Juelz and Anabel Englund set the tone for the day with high-energy sets that got everyone moving.

TroyBoi and Dabin also provided standout performances earlier in the evening, each bringing their unique styles to the stage. TroyBoi’s innovative beats and Dabin’s melodic dubstep, especially his sunset set, were crowd favorites.

Alison Wonderland also delivered a powerful set with her signature blend of emotive vocals and hard-hitting drops, creating an immersive experience for the audience.

RL Grime headlined Ubbi’s Stage with a performance that was nothing short of electrifying. His set, which closed out the first night, featured a perfect blend of new tracks and fan favorites, leaving the crowd wanting more.

Over at Dubbi’s Stage, Wooli and the back-to-back set from Bear Grillz and Jessica Audiffred were major highlights. Wooli’s heavy bass and dubstep were the perfect way to cap off the night. TVBOO and Ravenscoon also drew large crowds with their energetic performances, keeping the vibes high throughout the evening.

The Zoom Room offered a different vibe with acts like Elderbrook and Nimino whose set was a soulful journey through house and electronic music.

Although on the smaller Zoom Room Stage, Le Youth and Its Murph were the standouts of Day One. Le Youth offered an infectious energy during his set, even getting into the crowd to dance with fans and Its Murph kept the dance floor packed with his infectious beats.

Day Two

Day two continued the festival’s momentum with another day of incredible performances.

SVDDEN DEATH: VOYD headlined Ubbi’s Stage with an intense set that captivated the audience with its dark, powerful sound. Galantis brought their upbeat, feel-good tracks, which were a perfect contrast and kept the energy high.

Afrojack delivered a high-octane set filled with his biggest hits and new music, demonstrating why he remains a mainstay in the EDM scene. Crankdat and GG Magree also provided memorable performances, each bringing their unique flair to the stage.

On Dubbi’s Stage, Said The Sky closed out the festival with a beautiful set filled with melodic bass and emotional moments. Audien and Trivecta also stood out, each offering sets that perfectly balanced high energy and melodic elements.

The Zoom Room continued to be a highlight with acts like Matroda and Odd Mob B2B OMNOM delivering sets that kept attendees dancing non-stop. Wuki and Kaleena Zanders also provided memorable performances, each showcasing their distinctive styles and keeping the crowd engaged.

Production and Atmosphere

The production at Ubbi Dubbi was top-notch, with stunning visuals, great sound systems and intricate stage designs that added to the immersive experience. Each stage had its unique aesthetic, enhancing the overall atmosphere of the festival.

The festival grounds at Panther Island Pavilion were well-organized, with ample space for attendees to move around comfortably. Two free water stations kept ravers hydrated through the summer heat.

Although the atmosphere was stellar, going through entrance lines raised questions as security did not search backpacks or bags. Additionally, exiting the festival was a hassle due to standstill, shoulder-to-shoulder traffic at the single exit.

Community and Culture

One of the most remarkable aspects of Ubbi Dubbi is its inclusive and positive atmosphere as ravers were friendly, and there was a strong sense of community throughout the event.

The vibrant festival fashion, with attendees in colorful and creative outfits, added to the visual spectacle of the festival.

Final Thoughts

Ubbi Dubbi 2024 was a resounding success, delivering an incredible lineup, outstanding production and a welcoming atmosphere.

The festival continues to establish itself as a premier event in the EDM circuit. Whether you’re a seasoned raver or new to the scene, Ubbi Dubbi offers a magical experience that encapsulates the spirit of EDM culture.

