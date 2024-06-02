Katarina Adamovic to become Houston’s next head tennis coach

Katarina Adamovic will become the 11th Houston Tennis Coach ahead of the 24-25 season.

The departing Grand Canyon University head coach took the program to the NCAA Tournament in both of her two seasons.

Under Adamovic’s leadership, the Lopes claimed three Western Athletic Conference Titles, achieving a 37-13 record overall. GCU landed at No. 57 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s top-100 rankings at the end of the season.

Before arriving at GCU, Adamovic served as an assistant coach for three seasons split between Missouri and Cincinnati.

Her arrival at UH brings her back to the Big 12 Conference, where she spent her playing career and earned the 2016 NCAA Tournament Most Valuable Player as an Oklahoma State Cowgirl.

[email protected]