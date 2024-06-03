Tips to prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season has officially begun, so it is essential to be prepared for the worst possible scenarios.

Here are a few tips to stay safe:

Find out if you live in a flood zone

Since Houston is vulnerable to flooding, it is likely that you live in a flood zone.

Your county might issue an evacuation notice depending on the severity of a storm, so make sure to keep an eye out for alerts.

Gather food, water and medicines

Keep enough food and water on hand to last one week.

It is best to stock up on non-perishable food like boxed pasta, rice, dried fruits, chips and powdered milk.

Make sure to have a first-aid kit with essential non-expired medicines, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, feminine hygiene products, masks, gloves, antiseptics and pain medication.

Protect your personal documents

It is important to safeguard important files like medical, educational, financial and legal records in a waterproof bag and store electronic copies as well.

Make use of technology and take videos of your home to document all belongings and the home’s current condition.

Gather essential supplies

Prepare essential items like flashlights, batteries, cash, emergency contacts, portable chargers, fire extinguishers and duct tape. Make sure to carry essential items for your pets as well.

In case of emergency or evacuation, you should be able to grab all these items within or less than 15 minutes.

Flood-proof your home

Take preventative measures around your house to ensure minimum damage.

Keep gutters free of debris. Cut off the main circuit breaker to prevent appliance damage, short circuiting and electrocution.

Keep an eye out

Stay calm and listen to the news for updates regarding weather and possible evacuation plans. Always follow instructions carefully and help others if possible.

Evacuate your car immediately if flood water rises around it.

In case of evacuation, return home only after local authorities have notified to do so and photograph your property for insurance purposes.

You can find more tips here.

Stay safe Coogs!

