Houston Pride guide: Top events to attend

Wake up babe, Pride month has officially begun! 2024 commemorates 46 years of annual Pride celebration in Houston and the celebrations will continue all month long.

Here’s a list of a few different events you can attend this June:

Space Cowboys Pride Night on June 9th

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are celebrating their third annual Space Cowboys Pride Night. You can even enjoy dollar hot dogs while cheering for the Space Cowboys.

The event is in partnership with Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and Fort Bend County Pride. The night will have a pregame dog parade on the field along with an optional Drag Bingo event featuring Dessie, Miss Gay USA 2024.

You can find the tickets here and ticket add-ons are $10 and all the proceeds go back to the community.

Location: Constellation Field

Houston Pride Band Concert on June 15

Voted as the Best LGBT Community Performing Arts Organization in this year’s Gayest and Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards by OutSmart Magazine, this Pride band will be performing “Winds of Summer, Rhythms of the Sea” at their concert.

The concert will conclude the band’s 45th season of “An Elemental Journey,” and will be performed at Midtown Arts and Theatre Center Houston.

This concert will also feature the world premiere performance of Storm Surge by composer JaRod Hall. You can find the tickets for the concert here.

Houston’s New Faces of Pride Festival and Parade on June 22

This is the inaugural event hosted by a new non-profit organization, Houston’s New Faces of Pride. The festival will be held at Houston City Hall and is one of the first two Pride festivals and parades in Houston.

The event will feature live performances and 350 festival vendors. Billy Gilman, Lauren Sanderson and Chris Housman are headlining the festival.

The festival will begin at noon with a general admission fee of $3 and the parade is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend. You can find the tickets here.

The organization is also hosting a Planet Pink! After Party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at POST Houston. Tickets for the after party can be purchased here.

Sixth Annual Pride Brunch on June 23

Another event hosted by Houston’s New Faces of Pride features an annual fundraising brunch which will benefit the Montrose Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will host a brunch by chef Cameron Caine along with a variety of drinks, drag performances by Sinema LaRue and Lucy Paradisco and music by DJ Chad Guidry. However, the event is strictly ages 21 and above.

Organized at The Heights Social, a martini-centric bar and restaurant owned by the Clé Group, the attire followed will be Pride Sunday Funday Realness.

Tickets for the same can be purchased here.

Astros Pride Night on June 25

The Houston Astros will be celebrating Pride month during their very own home game against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park at 7 p.m.

The celebrations will start with a happy hour at 5 p.m. in the Michelob Ultra Club, along with other special pregame ceremonies.

You can even add an Astros Pride Night jersey package for $30. The tickets can be purchased online.

Pride Houston 365 Festival and Parade on June 29

The festival and parade move through the streets of Houston and starts at Houston City Hall at 11 a.m.

Pride Houston 365 will celebrate their 46th annual event. This event is the oldest and largest celebration in Texas and will host thousands of members of the community showcasing their adoration and support.

The performances will feature Brooke Eden, K. Michelle, David Archuleta and Kayla G. The parade is free to attend and starts at 7:30 p.m. However, the festival is free only for attendees who are younger than 21 and older than 55.

More information about the tickets and the festival can be found here.

You can find out about more events happening in and around Houston here.

