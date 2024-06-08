Vampire Weekend takes the stage in Houston

Vampire Weekend took the stage Thursday night at 713 Music Hall to perform in front of an almost sold out crowd.

The venue was filled on all three floors with die-hard fans belting the words to every song they played.

Before Vampire Weekend went on stage, the instrumental group LA LOM played a 45 minute set with a modern Latin fuse touch. Despite the band not singing any words, people were swaying and tapping their feet to the beat, especially to their most recent release “Danza de LA LOM.”

LA LOM let the crowd know they will be releasing their first self-titled album in August before leaving the stage to let Vampire Weekend perform.

The band opened up their set with “Mansard Roof” from their self-titled album “Vampire Weekend”, “Holiday” from their album “Contra” and “Ice Cream Piano” from their most recent album “Only God Was Above Us.”

The crowd went wild for songs like “White Sky” where the colorful guitar intro build up smoothly into the verse. Colin Killalea stole the show for a few seconds with his saxophone meshing with the guitar’s melody.

Once “Unbelievers” started playing, the audience was jumping up and down and clapping along to the drummer’s beat and singing along to the catchy chorus.

The backlight to their stage highlighted each member beautifully, with the lights flashing rhythmically to some songs’ tempo. The guitar in some songs also hyped up the crowd as it rapidly took the song into unforgettable bridges and verses.

With mostly older adults at the show, the audience slipped in and out of the crowd to get some drinks at the bar before finding their way back into the packed crowd. Toward the end of the show, people were gleefully lifting their cups up to the stage in cheers.

Vampire Weekend finished the concert off with fan-favorites like “A-Punk” and “Mary Boone” before heading into their encore.

For their encore, they performed a few covers like “1901” by the Phoenix, “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House and “Wonderwall” by Oasis.

The final song of the night was “Walcott” from their self-titled album to go back in time to 2008.

