UH women’s track & field records best finish in NCAA Championships since 2007

Houston track & field concluded their season at Eugene’s NCAA Track & Field Championships on Saturday. The women collected eight points, the most scored by UH since the 2007 NCAA Championships.

Graduate Sydni Townsend’s finished fifth place in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a 55.01 finish. The hurdler earned three All-American honors and became the first Cougar to achieve a fifth place finish in the women’s 400-meter hurdles since assistant coach Sandra Glover earned fifth in 1991.

Townsend joined graduate Kelly-Ann Beckford, senior Iman Babineaux and freshman Michaela Mouton in the 4×400-meter relay, where a season-best extended their UH record to 3:24.73. The ladies’ fifth place finish earned them First-Team All-American honors.

Overall, UH closed the track & field season with one NCAA National Champion in the men’s 100-meter dash, a third place finish in the men’s 4×100-meter relay and All-American honors across the men’s and women’s teams.

